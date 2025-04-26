NewJeans vs ADOR: NJZ's Seoul pop-up store to open in May amid group's independent promotion ban

NewJeans members have been in a legal and public dispute with their agency ADOR since November last year. In March, they lost their injunction case against ADOR, which prevented them from engaging in any kind of entertainment activities independently under their new moniker NJZ. Regardless, they are set to launch a pop-up store, featuring official merchandise of NJZ, as reported by their fan union, Team Bunnies (@NewJeansSTRM on X) on April 25.

Fan club Team Bunnies, which is often seen being the first to provide official updates about NewJeans, released a lengthy statement regarding the new store launch– its locations and availability of merch. The Indomie pop-up store is to be set up at Seongsu-dong, Seoul from May 1 to 13, 2025. Ahead of the in-person launch, an online version of the store will be available so that devoted bunnies are able to purchase the merchandise before others. The information was conveyed by Team Bunnies on April 26, on behalf of the store owner.

In the store, fans will be able to purchase a limited quantity of 20 individual packs of NJZ-special ramen, 7 limited edition postcards (front photocard + back simple postcard) at the pop-up store. They can also be bought online from May 1 onwards through a purchase link shared by them. They also shared an online demand survey link, to pre-order the goods. Besides purchasing official merchandise, fans will also be able to take pictures with cutouts of all five NJZ members.

The fan club also clarified if there would be any legal repercussions of opening the store amid injunction loss against ADOR. They explained, "Pop-up stores can be opened without prior contractual approval, and Indomie Pop-up Stores are events held not only in Korea but also worldwide. We hope that there will be no confusion due to the announcement from ADOR." If there were actually no legal bindings in the opening of a store to sell goods of NJZ, as mentioned by Team Bunnies, it could be a delightful experience for the quintet's fans.

