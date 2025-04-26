Resident Playbook: Yoo Yeon Seok to make cameo as Ahn Jeong Won in episode 5 of Go Yoon Jung’s Hospital Playlist spin-off

Resident Playbook is about to get a dose of warmth and nostalgia—Yoo Yeon Seok is stepping back into his iconic role as Ahn Jeong Won in the upcoming 5th episode of Go Yoon Jung's medical drama.

Best known as the gentle and compassionate pediatric surgeon from Hospital Playlist, Ahn Jeong Won will make a surprise appearance in Episode 5 of Resident Playbook, airing April 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST. His return marks the second guest appearance from the original series, following Jung Kyung Ho’s cameo as Kim Jun Wan.

The spin-off, which centers on the lives of residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center, has been steadily drawing fans in with its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters. Now, with Ahn Jeong Won entering the mix, anticipation is sky-high.

New stills show Jeong Won joining a team dinner with the obstetrics and gynecology department—a curious crossover, considering his role at the main branch in pediatrics. His sudden presence raises questions: What brings him to Jongro? And how will his trademark calm influence the tense atmosphere surrounding resident Oh Yi Young (Go Youn Jung), who appears caught in an awkward power triangle with her seniors?

With Eom Jae Il’s laser-like glare and the strained dynamic between professors Seo Jeong Min (Lee Bong Ryun) and Gong Gi Seon (Son Ji Yoon), the episode promises plenty of drama, softened, perhaps, by the soothing presence of Ahn Jeong Won.

Known for never raising his voice and always offering a listening ear, Ahn Jeong Won left a lasting impression on Hospital Playlist.

Whether Yoo Yeon Seok is offering quiet wisdom or simply sharing a moment of kindness, his return is a reminder of the emotional core that made Hospital Playlist unforgettable. And now, Resident Playbook is picking up that baton beautifully.

Resident Playlist is a 12-episode medical drama set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The story follows a group of young obstetrics and gynecology residents who enter the hospital’s least popular department during an era of declining birth rates.

Despite the challenges, they form meaningful friendships and grow through shared struggles and small victories. The series offers a heartfelt look at their professional and personal lives, capturing the emotional highs and lows of working in medicine.

The main cast features Yoo, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won.

