Thudarum Day 2 Kerala Pre-Sales: Mohanlal starrer collects Rs 3.77 crore, surpasses Leo, trails only Empuraan

Malayalam cinema is having a moment, and superstar Mohanlal is once again leading the charge. Just as L2: Empuraan finishes its theatrical run, Mohanlal’s latest film, Thudarum, has stormed into cinemas. The Tharun Moorthy directorial opened impressively in Kerala, grossing Rs 5 crore on its first day, and the momentum has only grown. For Saturday, the film pulled in an insane advance booking total of Rs 3.77 crore in Kerala alone and the numbers are still climbing.

Advertisement

When compared with other big releases, Thudarum stands tall. Only Empuraan recorded a bigger second-day sales figure, clocking Rs 8.50 crore on its day two. Some of the recent films, like Leo, starring Vijay, had collected Rs 5.85 crore in Kerala on its second day, while Mammootty’s Bazooka recorded Rs 2.15 crore. It is now clear that after Empuraan, Thudarum holds the second spot for the highest day-two collections in Kerala’s box office history.

The way Mohanlal portrayed roles in both movies has astounded fans. He played Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab'raam, in Empuraan, a multifaceted character who leads a double life as a Kerala politician and a mastermind of international crime. His return home and his struggles against corruption and the rise of communal politics were examined in the second part of the Lucifer franchise.

Coming to Thudarum, some actors disappear into their roles so completely that you forget you are watching a star and Mohanlal does just that. He becomes Shanmugham, a humble cab driver whose silent struggles and quiet strength anchor the film with raw emotion. His performance feels so real, so honest, that it stays with you long after the credits roll.

Advertisement

It is not just the acting that pulls you in, but Thudarum has other elements clicking. The production design makes every corner of the world feel alive, worn, and full of quiet stories. The gentle background music never tries to steal the spotlight but moves alongside the story, deepening the mood without ever feeling forced. That might give the film a pretty good advantage at the Kerala box office for the coming days, including the upcoming May Day weekend as well.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 16: Ajith Kumar starrer enters 3rd weekend with good hold; adds Rs 1 crore to the tally