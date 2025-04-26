Ramayana: Wait for Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s first look to finally end after year since filming began? Find out

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role went on floors around April 2024. And now, over a year later, it looks like the wait of the fans is about to come to an end. It has been learned that the first look of the magnum opus might be launched at a grand event very soon.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Ramayana are planning to share the first official glimpse of the movie at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

For the uninitiated, the grand event WAVES will be taking place from May 1 to May 4, 2025, at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. Many popular personalities from the film industry are expected to grace the event. It has already been announced that Ranbir Kapoor and producer Namit Malhotra will be present.

As per the above-mentioned portal’s source, the Ramayana team will be sharing an update during this event. “The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs. WAVES, too, would benefit with the extensive coverage,” the source said.

The report further mentioned that a poster or clip from the much-awaited movie could be released. However, it should be noted that these plans are still in progress and a final decision is yet to be taken.

The official announcement of Ramayana was made in November 2024 when producer Namit Malhotra shared the theatrical release dates of the two-part saga. He wrote, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Have a look at the announcement!

In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Maa Sita, and Yash will portray Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and more.

