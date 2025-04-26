Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's comedy film looks for momentum on Saturday

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Andaz Apna Apna, which was originally released in 1994, has made its comeback in cinemas. Starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, the 1994 cult classic was re-released in theaters yesterday, April 25, 2025. Andaz Apna Apna looks for momentum on Saturday.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna started its journey on Friday. The iconic comedy movie scored Rs 25 lakh on its opening day at the box office.

Now, as per morning trends, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer is likely to witness a growth of 20 percent in its business on the first Saturday of its re-release. Cinegoers will step into theaters to watch the 90s comedy entertainer on the holiday today. Similarly, the film can experience a slight rise in its collection on Sunday.

Also featuring veterans like Mehmood, Deven Verma, and Jagdeep, Andaz Apna Apna has been a decent performer, considering it is a re-release. It clashed with Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, which had a poor start for a new movie. Rajkumar Santoshi's 31-year-old directorial is also competing with Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, Andaz Apna Apna enjoys its cult status among cinephiles. The 90s comedy movie is expected to attract the audience, especially those who are its die-hard fans or who like slapstick comedies in general.

The makers of Andaz Apna Apna don't have to worry about its word of mouth, as many people have already watched the film on OTT or in cinemas during its original release. Moreover, the 1994 movie has a nostalgia factor attached to it, which can bring decent footfalls in the coming days.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

