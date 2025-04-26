'BTS will be back soon': Jin reassures ARMY of group’s reunion at Coldplay’s 2025 final Seoul concert

When two of the world’s biggest bands, BTS and Coldplay, share a stage, magic is bound to happen. But it wasn’t just the music that stirred emotions during Coldplay’s 2025 concert in South Korea—it was BTS Jin’s heartfelt promise to fans: “BTS will try to come back soon.”

The moment came during the final South Korean stop of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour at Goyang Comprehensive Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. BTS’ Jin joined Chris Martin on stage for a live performance of The Astronaut—the emotional solo track co-written by Chris Martin and gifted to BTS' Jin before his enlistment.

After the performance, Chris Martin turned to Jin and said, “Well, Jin, Coldplay is leaving Korea, but soon BTS will come back, so that’s good.” BTS’ Jin, in his calm and sincere way, responded and then assured fans to wait for a bit longer because BTS will be reunited soon.

The moment between BTS' Jin and Chris Martin quickly went viral, with ARMYs around the globe expressing joy, gratitude, and renewed excitement for BTS’ comeback.

Those few words ignited a storm of emotions across the crowd and instantly trended online, giving fans the hope they’d been waiting for.

To lighten the mood, Chris Martin joked, “Everybody’s only watching our show because you guys are unavailable right now,” making Jin and the audience laugh. Their easy chemistry and genuine friendship were on full display—proof of the deep connection BTS and Coldplay have nurtured over the years.

Though BTS is currently on hiatus with five members, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga, fulfilling their military duties, the group’s support for Coldplay hasn’t wavered.

Adding to the anticipation, BTS' Jin’s solo career is gaining momentum. His next single, ECHO, is set to release on May 16, 2025, with rumors of another Coldplay collaboration already making rounds online. Soon after, he’ll kick off his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, beginning in June and spanning nine cities globally.

And for the biggest news of all, BTS is to reunite and officially return from hiatus in June 2025.

Until then, Jin’s quiet but powerful words—“BTS will try to come back soon”—are giving ARMYs exactly what they need: hope, comfort, and something beautiful to look forward to.

