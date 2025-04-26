Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's comeback film expects muted growth after dull opening

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Ground Zero, which was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The recently released movie on terrorism delves into how a BSF officer leads an operation in which Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, was killed in 2003. Ground Zero is likely to witness muted growth after a dull opening.

Also featuring Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar, Ground Zero started its journey with a lukewarm opening yesterday. The action thriller collected Rs 1.20 crore on the first day of its release.

As per morning trends, on Day 2, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is expecting muted growth, despite the Saturday holiday. The word of mouth of the movie is average at best. The actual figure for the second day will depend on the walk-ins throughout the day.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey. Sai Tamhankar plays the role of Jaya Dubey. Zoya Hussain is cast as Aadila.

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar of Chhatriwali fame has directed Ground Zero. The latest action thriller clashed with the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, the 1994 film, which made its theatrical comeback after 31 years. While Hashmi's movie scored better than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's cult classic on the first day of its release, for a new film, the opening was not upto the mark.

Ground Zero, which is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is also competing with two holdover releases, Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Ground Zero marks Emraan Hashmi's theatrical return after two years. He was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023). Hashmi made a cameo in the 2024 Amazon Prime Video release, Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Ground Zero in cinemas

