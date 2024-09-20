Dear Hyeri starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

Dear Hyeri is an upcoming K-drama that has created quite some buzz way before its premiere due to its unique storyline and second-chance romance trope. Dear Hyeri is expected to fill the viewers with heart-fluttering and healing moments.

Release Date and time of Dear Hyeri

Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and will release new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

Where to watch Dear Hyeri?

Dear Hyeri will premiere on ENA in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Rakuten Viki.

Genre

Romance

Plot

Dear Hyeri brings a unique storyline of a hardworking yet struggling news announcer, Joo Eun Ho, who has been working in the same job for the past 14 years. Even after so many years in the line of work, she faces harsh criticism at work while being emotionally exhausted.

Joo Eun Ho is still reeling from the immense hurt caused by her breakup with Jung Hyun Oh, with whom she had spent 8 years of her life. They part ways due to conflicting views on marriage. After the breakup, their relationship turns sour, and they become enemies at work.

Unlike Eun Ho, Hyun Oh is one of the top announcers and is respected by everyone at the broadcast station.

Joo Eun Ho ends up developing a dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing and she goes through a painful breakup with Hyun Oh. This emotional exhaustion gives birth to her new personality, Joo Hye Ri, who is the exact opposite of her.

Advertisement

Joo Hye Ri, unlike her counterpart, is bright like the sun and works a simple job at a parking lot with cute bangs covering her face; she always has a gummy smile. Joo Hye Ri ends up falling for announcer Kang Joo Yeon and even confesses her feelings confidently.

But things get complicated when Joo Eun Ho’s contrasting personalities and her double life begin to smash into one another as both of her lovers, Jung Hyun Oh and Kang Joo Yeon, meet.

What will happen to Joo Eun Ho and her complicated love stories with two different men?

Watch the Dear Hyeri trailer here:

Cast

Dear Hyeri is bringing a star-studded cast to commandeer the healing romance. Beginning with Shin Hye Sun, who will play the double role of Joo Eun Ho and her other personality, Joo Hye Ri.

Shin Hye Sun has captivated audiences with her versatile filmography, where she has aced every role taken up by her. She is best known for her K-dramas Mr. Queen, Still 17, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, See You in My 19th Life, and Welcome to Samdal-ri. Shin Hye Sun’s portrayal of these two complex personalities creates high expectations.

Advertisement

Lee Jin Wook will be seen portraying Joo Eun Ho’s ex-boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh, a tip news announcer who, unlike Eun Ho, has been succeeding in his career. Lee Jin Wook, who has mostly been seen in strong, action roles, will be portraying a romantic character for the first time, raising anticipation for the same.

Kang Hoon, the popular actor, will take on the role of Kang Joo Yeon, a single man who had a promising career in the military but gave it up to fulfill his dead brother’s wish to become a news announcer. He gets entangled with Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Hye Ri and for the first time, experiences love.

Finally, Jo Hye Joo will be seen playing the charismatic and bold rookie MZ announcer with an unrequited 3-year-old crush on Kang Joo Yeon. She faces Jo Hye Ri, who also falls for him. She is prone to loneliness, though she never shows it.

Advertisement

Supporting Cast

Dear Hyeri is further bringing a smacking supporting cast to captivate the viewers. Fila Lee will be seen portraying Hyun Oh’s cousin, Moon Soo Jung. Kang Sang Joon will play Moon Ji On, who has a crush on Joo Eun Ho. Meanwhile, Jeon Bae Soo will take on the role of Kim Shin, and Kim Tae Ri will play Shim Jin Hwa, who threatens to take over Eun Ho’s position.

Nothing more is left but to wait for Dear Hyeri’s premiere and enjoy Shin Hye Sun’s mastery on screen!

ALSO READ: ‘Happy because of you’: Song Joong Ki boasts youthful visuals while celebrating 39th birthday on My Youth set