NCIS: Sydney Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale; Details Inside

Just as NCIS: Sydney wrapped its second season with a gripping finale, fans were given more reason to celebrate—the show had already been renewed for a third season earlier in the year. The announcement came in February 2025, confirming that the popular crime procedural will continue its run with a new chapter already in production.

Advertisement

The show, a spin-off of the globally successful NCIS franchise, follows NCIS Special Agents Michelle Mackey and DeShawn Jackson as they team up with members of the Australian Federal Police, including Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey and Constable Evie Cooper. Together, they investigate naval crimes across the Indo-Pacific while navigating complex personal dynamics.

According to a press release, production for Season 3 began on February 24, 2025, in Sydney. Executive producer and showrunner Morgan O’Neill said the team was excited to raise the stakes even further. Sara Richardson from the production company echoed the sentiment, highlighting the team’s pride in showcasing Australia’s unique flavor in a global franchise.

The upcoming season is expected to pick up from the intense finale of Season 2, which revealed the mastermind behind several dramatic events, including the kidnapping of Sgt. Dempsey’s child. O’Neill teased that the personal nature of the twist could deeply impact the team’s dynamic moving forward.

Advertisement

While the full cast for Season 3 has not been confirmed, it’s likely familiar faces will return. Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes all played major roles in Season 2. Both Swann and Lasance shared their excitement about returning via social media.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced. Previous seasons aired from late 2023 to early 2025, so fans may expect a similar schedule for the upcoming season.

With its unique blend of international intrigue, high-stakes investigations, and heartfelt character moments, NCIS: Sydney is showing no signs of slowing down. As the cast and crew dive into filming Season 3, viewers can look forward to more action, more drama, and more of the Aussie charm that has set the series apart.

ALSO READ: Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Cast as White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia for Netflix