Box Office: Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 scores USD 2.5M in Thursday previews, eyes USD 25M–30M weekend earnings

Amazon MGM’s The Accountant 2 is off to a promising start at the box office, grossing a solid USD 2.5 million in Thursday night previews in the domestic market. The action-thriller sequel, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, is tracking for a strong opening weekend, with early estimates suggesting a USD 25-30 million three-day debut.

The Thursday preview numbers mark a notable jump from its predecessor. The first Accountant film, released by Warner Bros. in 2016, pulled in USD 1.4 million on preview night before going on to earn USD 24.7 million in its opening weekend. With a near-doubling of preview earnings, The Accountant 2 is poised to outperform the original and potentially become Amazon MGM’s next big sequel success.

Compared to recent mid-budget action releases, The Accountant 2 is showing strong legs. Its aforementioned preview gross matched Paramount’s The Lost City and came close to Disney’s Jungle Cruise (USD 2.7 million), while edging past Free Guy (USD 2.2 million). Although slightly below The Fall Guy’s USD 3.2 million combined Wednesday-Thursday previews, the numbers remain solid for an R-rated action-thriller with a loyal fan base.

Directed once again by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, the film continues the story of Christian Wolff (Affleck), a brilliant but socially challenged forensic accountant who uncovers more than he bargains for. The sequel sees the return of several original cast members, including Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons, alongside newcomer Daniella Pineda.

The Accountant 2 premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8, 2025, where it received positive reviews for its tight pacing, action sequences, and character-driven storytelling. The film was released theatrically in the US on April 25, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, with EB handling international distribution, maintaining ties with the original installment’s studio.

With strong preview numbers, sequel appeal, and positive early word of mouth, The Accountant 2 could mark another win for Amazon MGM as it continues building a portfolio of theatrical hits. A third installment is already in development, suggesting confidence in the franchise’s continued success both at the box office and with audiences.

