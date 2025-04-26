Sara Tendulkar flaunts her extravagantly luxurious Rs 3,41,000 handbag while donning effortlessly cool outfit

Days after flaunting chic fashion moments in Australia, Sara Tendulkar is back in her hometown, still serving styling goals. The Gen Z diva often dons effortless-chic outfits, slaying with her understated charm and panache. Today was no different, as she was spotted at the airport delivering a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic in a laid-back outfit, which was equal parts cute and cool. So, let’s dissect her look:

Advertisement

Looking all fresh and dewy, Sara Tendulkar’s OOTD for the airport was the epitome of ‘elevated minimalism.’ The star kid sported a white knit tank top with a deep scooped neckline and gold-accented buttons, serving mood board material glam. Sara layered her body-hugging white top with a gray sweatshirt slung over her shoulders. The white and gray top layers held an understated charm for the sunny day look.

Tendulkar paired her tank top with pinstripe gray trousers, blending the corpcore aesthetic with chic vibes. The semi-formal trousers featured a contrasting white ruched elastic waistband with a drawstring. The straight-fit pants, slightly flared at the bottom, were the perfect pick for keeping it comfy and casual for the flight.

The pièce de résistance of Sara’s outfit was her opulent Dior arm candy. The medium Dior Toujours bag featured black tweed material with a white cannage motif, a signature detail of Dior. The bag came with the brand’s gold-accented ABC charms and cost approximately Rs 3,41,000.

Advertisement

Going for the Pinterest-worthy aesthetic, the fashion maven accessorized her casual fit with several golden hoop earrings. She wore a green clover neckpiece, which is her go-to accessory. She also wore a white clover bracelet, which complemented her OTTD perfectly. The fashionista flung on gold-framed sunnies for the day look. Keeping up with her outfit’s flow, Sara slipped on white flat sandals for her airport look.

Serving effortlessly cool style, Tendulkar put her hair in a messy updo, secured with a white jaw clip, with her front hair strands framing her face gracefully.

Another highlight of Sara Tendulkar’s outfit was her metallic nail paint, proving that the diva is a pro at keeping up with fashion and beauty trends.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur pairs Rs 4,52,000 handbag with super elegant trench dress for her airport look