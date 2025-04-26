Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina opens up on why dad Rakesh Roshan is so protective of her; what she says will move you

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has battled multiple serious health issues over the years, while her father, Rakesh Roshan, also overcame early-stage throat cancer in 2018. Through it all, the Roshan family stood strong, facing each challenge with resilience and togetherness. Now, Sunaina opened up on how deeply protective her father is of her. She revealed that just when they’d think an illness was behind them, another health struggle would emerge every few years.

In an interview with News18, Sunaina Roshan opened up about men expressing emotions, stating that there's nothing wrong with it. She added that they too need to express their feelings. Talking about her personal experience, Sunaina shared that she has seen her father, Rakesh Roshan, cry on several occasions, including when she was ill and when he learned about her first pregnancy. She mentioned that her father had shed happy tears during those moments.

When discussing her father Rakesh Roshan's reaction to her health struggles, Sunaina revealed that he was 'shattered'. She shared how, each time she and her family believed that her illness was finally over, something new would arise after a few years.

She further mentioned that even something as simple as a headache has to be kept from her father, as he becomes extremely worried, ending up calling a doctor multiple times. As she faced many challenges, she expressed that people think of her as a pampered child, but she isn’t one.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Sunaina Roshan shared that she couldn’t hold back her tears when she found out Hrithik Roshan was stepping into direction. She said she was eagerly looking forward to seeing her brother direct Krrish 4.

She recalled how Hrithik informed her and their mother about his directorial debut before making it public, and added, "I was like crying, crying, crying to know that he is taking my father’s legacy of directing a movie now." She further shared, "It’s so overwhelming for me to know that my kid brother is now turning a director."

