RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce One Day After Estranged Husband PK Kemsley Was Seen Kissing Shana Wall

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley. They announced nearly one year ago that they were taking some time apart.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Dorit, 48, filed for divorce on Friday, April 25, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The decision came just a day after PK was photographed kissing Ryan Seacrest's ex-girlfriend, Shana Wall.

The reality TV star is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two children, along with spousal support.

The filing comes less than a year after the couple publicly announced their separation in May 2024. At the time, Dorit and PK released a joint statement on Instagram, which read, “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

They further added that they have decided to take some time apart to safeguard their deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for their children

Just hours before Dorit’s filing, PK was spotted in Beverly Hills sharing a laugh and a kiss with The Amazing Race alum, 50.

Dorit and PK first met in 2011. After four years of dating, they tied the knot in March 2015. The couple welcomed their two children, Jagger and Phoenix, in February 2014 and February 2016, respectively.

Speculations around their marriage started in October 2022 when RHOBH star Erika Jayne predicted that Dorit and PK would be the next Bravo couple to call it quits. At the time, the couple refuted Jayne's claims. Later, in October 2023, the two again denied split rumors after some reports claimed that PK was living in a hotel.

In November that year, Dorit told a publication that she "remains hopeful" for their future together and they are working on their marriage.

