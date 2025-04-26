Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi REVEALS time spent on sequel’s script; know when film will go on floors

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the praise for his performance in the recently released movie Ground Zero. He has many exciting projects in his lineup, including Awarapan 2, which has been officially announced. Emraan recently revealed how much time was spent on the script of the sequel. He also shared that the film is planned to go on floors in July 2025.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Emraan Hashmi talked about how his film Awarapan’s craze had built over time. He said that the audience’s demand for a sequel has been there for 15 years.

Recalling a fun story, the actor shared that a fan approached him in Dubai about six months ago and he had an Awarapan tattoo, featuring a pigeon and freedom. Emraan mentioned that he then texted Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, telling them that they were doing ‘something right.’

Coming to the work on Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi stated, “We’ve been working on the script for almost a couple of years.” He said they didn’t want to make a sequel just to make one.

When asked when the shoot would begin, Emraan revealed, “We’re starting... so far July end is when we’re going to start.”

Earlier, on his birthday on March 24, 2025, Emraan Hashmi treated fans to a special gift by announcing Awarapan 2. The announcement video showcased his and Shriya Saran’s scenes from the first part. The text at the end of the clip said, “Awarapan 2. The Journey Continues…”

In the caption, Emraan revealed the theatrical release date of the film. He wrote, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… (Just keep me alive for a little while longer). #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. @Visheshb7 @Visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt #VisheshFilms.”

Have a look at the announcement video!

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero was released in cinemas on April 25, 2025. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It is set in Kashmir. Emraan plays the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, and more also star in pivotal roles.

