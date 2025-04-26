Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 17: Sunny Deol's action movie to witness holiday jump on third Saturday

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 17: Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh, the action drama is running in its third weekend since release. It will soon close the curtains of its theatrical run. Jaat is expected to witness a holiday jump today at the box office.

Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, has been an average performer at the box office. Morning trends of the movie suggest that the action drama will experience a jump of 50 percent on the third Saturday. This is to note that Gopichand Malineni's directorial earned Rs 1.10 crore yesterday.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, Jaat collected Rs 78.55 crore net business at the box office in the last 16 days. It will cross the Rs 80 crore mark today.

Jaat is now competing with Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It is also locking horns with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ground Zero and Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. Both of them arrived in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. Deol was last seen in Anil Sharma's 2023 directorial, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which is his highest grosser to date.

Coming back to Jaat, it is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, which has previously backed Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 all-time blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Jaat features a face-off between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's respective characters, Baldev Pratap Singh and Ranatunga. The film has received mixed to positive word of mouth from cinephiles.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

