ADOR denounces NewJeans' fan union Team Bunnies' attempt to seek private information in name of promotions

NewJeans, now rebranded as NJZ, is once again dominating headlines—and so is their agency, ADOR. This time, the spotlight is on a growing tension between the company and a fan group known as Bunnies.

In an official statement posted to social media, ADOR expressed concern over what they describe as an attempt by fan accounts to collect private information under the guise of promotional activity. The agency cautioned fans to be careful, stating:

This warning comes after Team Bunnies (@NewJeansSTRM on X) was the first to announce news of an upcoming Indomie Migoreng pop-up store, where NJZ will be featured as brand ambassadors. The event includes exclusive merchandise like photocards and was apparently revealed before any official word from ADOR, leading to confusion among fans.

In response, ADOR clarified that the event was legitimate and organized with their prior knowledge: “NewJeans is currently working as an advertising model for the Indomie brand, and this Indomie Migoreng pop-up store is an official event held by a partner company with prior approval from ADOR. However, ADOR has never requested or been involved in promotional activities or collecting personal information through fan accounts.”

'Currently, we are seeing some fan accounts and communities collecting personal information under the pretext of conducting a survey. Fans, please be careful not to suffer any damage as a result.' ADOR quotes.

The warning has sparked debate across fandom platforms, with some fans defending Team Bunnies’ intentions, while others side with ADOR’s call for tighter boundaries.

As of now, NewJeans has not issued a public statement about the situation. For context, the group is currently on hiatus amid a legal dispute with ADOR, as members reportedly seek to end their contracts and separate from the agency.

The agency’s subtle but serious warning. ADOR pointed out that certain fan communities appear to be soliciting sensitive data while pretending to conduct surveys—a move the agency suggests could lead to legal consequences for those responsible.

