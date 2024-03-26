Shin Seul Ki reveals she is close to Single’s Inferno 2 cast members; says they all came for Pyramid Game preview

Shin Seul Ki, known for her participation in Netflix's Single’s Inferso 2, has achieved a successful acting debut with the TVING original drama Pyramid Game. During an interview with media, Shin Seul Ki shared insights into her debut in her first Korean drama, her plans in the industry, her friendship with all cast members of Single’s Inferno 2, and the sudden surge in her social media following.

Shin Seul Ki’s close friendship with Single’s Inferno 2 cast members even after the show

In the interview with My Daily, when asked about Shingle’s Inferno 2 cast members, Shin Seul Ki proudly revealed, “The cast of Single’s Inferno 2 attended the preview of Pyramid Game. They mentioned they hadn't realized I was the same person, as the character was different from the bright and cheerful Shin Seul Ki they knew. I appreciated their enjoyment of the show. Although it's been some time since we filmed it, I'm eagerly anticipating our reunion." She added, "I consider it a blessing to be able to continue this journey."

She also discussed her aspirations for future roles, expressing that, in reality, she is quite lively and has a sunny personality, so she is eager to try her hand at a romantic comedy next. She also holds a particular fondness for historical dramas. Given that the character of Do Ah in this drama demands emotional composure, Shin Seul Ki envisions her next role to be quite the opposite, filled with a range of emotions. She believes it would be gratifying to tackle such a character.

Advertisement

More about Pyramid Game and Shin Seul Ki’s role in the series

TVING's original series Pyramid Game delves into the ruthless survival dynamics within Class 5 of Baekyeon Girls' High School, where students engage in a monthly selection process, designating individuals as perpetrators, victims, or bystanders, leading to a gradual descent into violence. Adapted from a webtoon of the same title, the series unfolds the intense power struggles among the students.

Shin Seul Ki portrayed the character Seo Do Ah, the elite class president and host of the game, in the Pyramid Game. Reflecting on her experience with the project, Shin Seul Ki remarked, "I spent six months filming Pyramid Game starting last year. It was a privilege to collaborate with talented actors, directors, and an exceptional crew. The immense dedication of everyone involved resulted in the show receiving a lot of love. I'm grateful for that. It was a rewarding journey.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is WJSN Bona's Pyramid Game new Squid Game? Decoding similarities between the two survival Korean series