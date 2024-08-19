SHINee's Taemin feels Sexy In The Air in new comeback music video from 5th mini-album ETERNAL; Watch

SHINee's maknae Taemin is back, and he's here to have fans hooked once again with his latest music video, Sexy In The Air, the lead track from his fifth mini-album, ETERNAL. The K-pop sensation, known for his unparalleled stage presence and artistic evolution, once again proves why he’s crowned the Performance King.

Released on August 19, 2024, Sexy In The Air showcases Taemin's signature blend of captivating choreography and emotive storytelling. The track is a sonic exploration of self-identity and transformation, seamlessly weaving together diverse genres such as trap, boom bap, and drill. The heavy synth bass and sharp electric guitar riffs create a dynamic backdrop, emphasizing themes of change, self-expression, and pride. With this release, Taemin continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, delivering a powerful message of embracing one's true self.

The music video for Sexy In The Air is a visual masterpiece, featuring Taemin in a series of striking settings that complement the song’s themes of transformation and self-discovery. His performance is as captivating as ever, with fluid movements and intense expressions that draw viewers into his world. The choreography, a signature element of Taemin's work, is both intricate and powerful, reflecting the song's dynamic energy.

Watch Taemin’s music video for Sexy In The Air, here;

ETERNAL marks a significant chapter in Taemin’s illustrious career. Dropping nearly a decade after his solo debut and just 10 months after his fourth EP Guilty, the mini-album features seven tracks that collectively highlight Taemin's versatility as an artist. In addition to Sexy In The Air, the album includes Horizon, a vibrant synth-pop track with an upbeat tempo that reflects Taemin breaking free from his familiar image, and G.O.A.T, which offers a more introspective look at greatness and legacy. Other tracks like The Unknown Sea, Crush, Say Less, and Deja Vu further showcase his ability to experiment with different sounds while maintaining a cohesive artistic vision.

While fans revel in the release of ETERNAL, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Taemin is set to kick off his first solo world tour, Ephemeral Gaze, on August 31 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. The tour will take him to Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, and beyond, giving global fans the opportunity to experience his electrifying performances live.

