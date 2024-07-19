SHINee’s Taemin reveals 10 stops in Asia for upcoming Ephemeral Gaze 2024 world tour; check out schedule

Taemin, the youngest member of SHINee, will be holding a solo world tour for the first time ever since his debut. The artist has announced the Ephemeral Gaze 2024 world tour and revealed Asian locations where he will be performing across various cities in different countries.

On July 19, 2024, SHINee’s Taemij announced that he would be holding a solo world tour for the first time in 2024. Titled Ephemeral Gaze, the artist has revealed the Asian stops for the concert event, including the dates and venues.

The first show will kick off on August 1, 2024, at Incheon where he will be performing for two days. Subsequently, the artist will be performing in different venues such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, Fukuoka, Taipei, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi.

However, the poster also states that more shows will be included for the tour. It is expected that Taemin will be holding concerts in Europe and North America as well, since not only is SHINee popular internationally but he also garnered immense fame during his debut in SuperM.

More about SHINee's Taemin

Taemin made his debut as a solo artist under SM Entertainment with the solo EP ACE in 2014 and took the world by storm. The lead single, Danger, from the album became a commercial hit, solidifying his status in the industry. Subsequently, he went on to delve into more intricate concepts and released his first full studio album, Press It. The artist received immense fame for his bold and sensual songs such as Move, Criminal, Idea, and more.

However, the artist also debuted in SuperM in 2019 alongside EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucus. Ahead of his military enlistment, the singer released the EP Advice in 2021. Following his discharge as a public servant, Taemin made his comeback with a new album titled Guilty and its main track of the same name became incredibly popular among K-pop fans.

