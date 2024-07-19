Sweet Home 3 Early Review: Song Kang, Go Min Si starrer serves intense monster platter, builds curiosity for Lee Do Hyun's return

Sweet Home 3 has been on the radar of every post-apocalyptic, monster thriller fan and not only K-drama fanatics. Well, the wait is over as Sweet Home 3 is now streaming. Sweet Home 3 starring Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun, and Lee Jin Wook has dropped a monstrous platter for the viewers to devour.

Early review of Sweet Home 3

Name: Sweet Home 3

Premiere date: July 19, 2024

Cast: Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Writer: Hong So Ri, Kim Hyung Min, Park So Jung

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Apocalyptic, Horror, Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot of Sweet Home 3

Sweet Home 3 is based on the famous original Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Sweet Home 3 is based on the webtoon, however, the series diverges from the original story at many points. Sweet Home 3 is the third and final season of the worldwide popular monster thriller.

Sweet Home 3 is based in an apocalyptic world where suddenly heinous monsters begin appearing who feed on humans. Monsterization is like a bane on humanity which is born from the deepest and darkest desires human beings harbor.

Sweet Home 3 begins where it left off in Sweet Home 2, Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) faces a great challenge to take on Pyeon Sang Wook or Nam Sang Won (Lee Jin Wook) and bring an end to his monstrous plan to swarm the earth with neo-humans he controls.

Advertisement

Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang), Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si), Lee Eun Hyuk (Lee Do Hyun), Seo Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young), and more must bind together to win the great monster battle. Pyeon Sang Wook has begun gathering his monster army and is ready to take down anyone that comes his way.

Now with the line between monsters and humans blurring, what should be chosen, is there a common ground where these two can co-exist? It becomes a chronicle of the battles and stories of humans and monsters who are fighting for survival.

Where Sweet Home 3 wins

Now, the past two seasons have been a great hit with audiences worldwide and so undoubtedly the expectations for the last season were on the seventh sky. Sweet Home 3 has perfectly served to the expectations.

Sweet Home 3 wins more so than other seasons in the way it has become more fast-paced creating the environment of the climax that was essential. The episode runs at a faster speed while perfectly matching the tone and touching all the major points.

Advertisement

Another highlight becomes the way, Sweet Home 3 began with joining the incomplete threads to the last season: what happened to stone-turned Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang), how he perceived Seo Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young) with her daughter for the first time, and more.

The last season further wins in transforming Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) into the only presence in Cha Hyun Su’s life who can bring him back from his monster self.

On the first look at Sweet Home 3, the series perfectly sets the stage for a great monster battle while giving Cha Hyun Su more and more screen time. With a heightened number of monsters and action sequences, viewers can be completely satisfied. The series wins in amalgamating emotions and heart-pounding horrors with exquisite perfection.

Additionally, an early look at Sweet Home 3 raises anticipation for the first neo-human chosen by nature itself, Lee Eun Hyuk (Lee Don Hyun).

Advertisement

Cast Performances

Talking about Sweet Home 3 wins, we need to give a full bow to the star cast and supporting cast as well. Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Oh Jung Se, Jung Jin Young and more.

Unsurprisingly, Song Kang as Cha Hyun Su wins hearts by perfectly portraying his both selves: monster and human, he becomes the best protagonist for Sweet Home 3. Song Kang’s portrayal of Cha Hyun Su who wants to save the world but also the ones he cares for while battling his monster self within, manages to move viewers to the core.

Go Min Si who plays Lee Eun Yu catches the eye with her bold charisma which she has embodied completely and the way she stays ready to jump anywhere to save and protect Cha Hyun Su.

Taking the spotlight with his villainous steps, Lee Jin Wook as Pyeon Sang Wook or Nam Sang Won becomes the perfect nemesis for Cha Hyun Su. He manages to send chills through the spine as he glimpses his monstrosity with a calm demeanor, a villain in all rights.

Surprisingly Jung Jin Young as Park Chan Young emerges more fierce and proactive in this new season.

Advertisement

Where Sweet Home 3 loses

In the early review of Sweet Home 3, it only loses by not bringing Lee Do Hyun in the first two episodes as much as he was needed. Apart from it, Sweet Home 3 at an initial look is the perfect monster thriller as was expected from it.

Here’s my early verdict of Sweet Home 3

Sweet Home 3 is an apocalyptic monster horror series that can not be missed no matter what. The storyline, the CGI, the CFX, the characters, the emotional connections, and the horror element are worthy of raging applause.

The final verdict for Sweet Home 3: Watch it, devour the fulfilling monster platter, and experience the grand end of the monster thriller firsthand.

ALSO READ: Song Kang’s monstrous side gets into ugly fight with Lee Do Hyun in new Sweet Home 3 clip; Watch