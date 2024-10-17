SHINee’s Taemin’s Big Planet fires manager for using staff contacts as collateral for loans from 40 illegal lenders

BPM Entertainment, the K-pop company that houses some of the industry's major artists, has recently fired an employee. The manager has been accused of using staff contacts as collateral for loans from illegal lenders. The person was seen acquiring money from 40 organizations.

On October 16, 2024, Big Planet Made stated "The illegal lenders are sending threatening messages to our employees, but it’s possible they may reach out to others listed in the former manager's contacts." An unidentified manager was discovered borrowing minor amounts of cash from illegal lenders after being unable to repay their debts. In response, the lenders began contacting the phone numbers the manager had provided as collateral.

The manager provided the lenders with around 1,200 phone numbers, including contacts of the company’s staff and artists, employees from their previous company, and even celebrities the manager had known in the past. The first call from the lenders occurred on September 30, leading to the manager's immediate dismissal.

The company decided to make the issue public after receiving another call on Wednesday, demanding repayment for the debt the former manager had failed to settle. Moreover, The company expressed its intent to take firm action, including filing police reports. They issued an apology for any harm caused by their former employee and requested that anyone contacted in connection with the former manager's actions promptly report the matter to the authorities.

BPM Entertainment is a South Korean entertainment company that was established in 2021. The agency was co-founded by MC Mong and Duble Sidekick member Park Jang Geun. It is a subsidiary of the parent company One Hundred, which also owns EXO’s Baekhyun’s agency, INB100. Moreover, BPM also has a strategic alliance with Swing Entertainment.