Emma Heming posted a sweet message to celebrate her daughter Evelyn's 10th birthday

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis's daughter is now ten years old! On Sunday, May 5th, the mom of two, who is 45 years old, posted a cute Reel on her Instagram. It had pictures of her daughter Evelyn from the last few years, celebrating her turning 10. One lovely black-and-white photo showed the grown up 10-year-old looking affectionately at her actor dad, who is 69. He wore a fedora and a checkered shirt while smiling back at his daughter.

Heming Willis captioned the reel writing.."Today marks a decade of fun, crazy love, and big belly laughs with this special one. Happy 10th Birthday Evelyn Penn! We love you and I adore being your mom 💞."

Emma Heming Willis is the mother of two daughters, whom she shares with the Die Hard actor Bruce Willis

Mother-Daughter Bonding

Back in February, the mom of two shared a picture on Instagram. It showed her and her daughter Evelyn during a hike. They stood by a wooden railing, snuggling close. Heming Willis, the mom, had her arm around her daughter.

In the background, there was a cloud shaped like a heart, making the scene even more special. Heming Willis wrote in her caption, "Whoa! Do you see it?? 🤍🤍☁️☁️".

She also posted a Reel on her Instagram from that same moment. It captured her daughter trying to flip over the wooden rail, and after a few attempts, she managed to succeed.

"You'll get there. And when you do, it'll feel so good. If at first you don't succeed, keep trying," she wrote across the video.

Heming Willis Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Bruce Willis

In March 2022, Heming Willis put together a lovely video showing precious moments he had with his daughters. It was a special treat for his 68th birthday, and the video included some moments that had never been seen before.

Heming Willis wrote a heartfelt caption for the tribute, saying, "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always." The tribute showed the action star having fun with his daughters and also sharing moments with his wife and blended family. This included his ex-wife Demi Moore and his older three daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, and Rumer Willis.

She continued in her post, "Happy Birthday my sweet 💌 , My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞."

