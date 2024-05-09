Kris Jenner Breaks Heartbreaking News to Daughters in The Kardashian's New Trailer; See Here

Kris Jenner shook everyone when she revealed her diagnosis of a tumor in a recent trailer of The Kardashians season 5. Jenner shared this heartbreaking news to her daughter, with her boyfriend Corey Gamble by his side. Further in the trailer Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her difficult pregnancy which ended up with an emergency fetal surgery.

Kris Jenner talked about her diagnosis of tumor

The Kardashians season 5 will premiere on May 23 with its first episode, and it seems like season 5 will bring to light some major life insights of the Kardashian-Jenner clans. Some major hints were dropped in the new trailer of the hit Hulu show, where the matriarch head of the clan talked about her diagnosis with a tumor with Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in the company of his boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor," Kris Jenner told her daughters as she held back her tears. The news took her daughters by surprise evident by their blank and sad faces. No further details were shared in the trailer forcing fans to eagerly anticipate the premiere of The Kardashian's Season 5.

Kourtney Kardashian talked about her emergency fetal surgery

Kris Jenner’s recent medical challenges are not the only highlights of the new trailer, as it also shares glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian’s difficult pregnancy. Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, addressed her emergency fetal surgery which happened in September to save his baby boy’s life. Kourtney along with her hubby, Travis Barker, welcomed their baby boy, named Rock, on November 1.

Travis at the time of the surgery was occupied with his Europe trip along with her band members. The rockstar rushed to support his wife, after receiving the tragic news. Kourtney in the recent clip shared, “I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying.” She further described her pregnancy as “the best blessing in the world” but “high-risk.” “This is really crazy, I just want Kourtney to be okay,” Kris added.

The Kardahsian’s trailer has surely ignited interest in the viewers, making them wait for the release of season 5. With May 23 set as the release date for season 5, fans can surely expect much-wanted dramas of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s life, with some emotional elements involving the diagnosis of Kris Jenner.

