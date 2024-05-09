Gracie Abrams Reveals Why She ‘Blacked Out’ While Singing With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams recalls how she blacked out during her music performance with Taylor Swift. The singer also admitted that she studied the pop icon. She further appreciated Taylor Swift for her charismatic personality.

Gracie also spoke about her experience singing with Taylor Swift on the massive hit musical tour. Furthermore, fans also got to know that Abrams’ new music album will be released next month.

Gracie Abrams shared why she blacked out while singing with Taylor Swift

Singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on May 8, Wednesday. While speaking about her latest projects she recounted the moment she blacked out while performing with Taylor Swift on Eras Tour.

“It will be like maybe my last memory ever. Like it’s burned,” Abrams told host Jimmy Fallon. “A weather situation came up because even Taylor couldn’t control the sky apparently and so my set was canceled for safety reasons.”

She added that her best friend Audrey Hobert flew in for this. She came to meet on the weekend for her stating the reason, “there’s this baby hippo at the zoo named Fritz.”

Moreover, Aubrey is also Gracie’s co-writer on Risk. She appreciated her co-writer saying, “she’s the greatest”. The singer concludes saying that Hobart comes to see the Hippo and then her musical set.

When Abrams’ co-writer came to the set it got canceled and then she was like “Oh you know bummer, but we’ll go see Fritz again or something,” Abrams told Hobart.

She further explained that Taylor Swift texted her saying, “Hey come out with me and do I Miss You, I’m Sorry." According to her, she ran the song once in Swift’s room and then they performed at the tour. Abrams stated that she was blacked out the whole time in the middle of her set.

According to Spotify, Gracie’s songs ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’, Risk, Mess It Up, Feels Like, and the collaborated song ‘Everywhere, Everything’ are currently doing great on the music platform.

Gracie Abrams Heaped praise on Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams felt like she “was at a college for this job” because she ended up studying Swift so much.

“I watched every single one of her shows that I was lucky enough to open — I think I did 31 and I watched from every place possible in each stadium just trying to pick up on how she’s able to do what she does,” she said. The singer stated about Taylor Swift that she’s such a “one-of-a-kind person, friend, artist, all the things.”

Abrams further shared that what Taylor does is unbelievable when it comes to her performance. It makes her feel as if she is on Mars and then sometimes Abrams feels like she and Swift are the only people in the stadium stating the reason, “she’s just so connected to her audience.”

The Mean It singer concluded saying that her relationship with the audience is magical and that being in the orbit of Taylor Swift and her audience for a summer was a crazy dream.

Meanwhile, the Risk singer’s new album The Secret of Us will release on June 21, 2024.

