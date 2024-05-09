PICS: Anupam Kher, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and others attend Sangeeth Sivan's funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Renowned director-screenwriter, Sangeeth Sivan, passed away at age 65. According to PTI, he took his last breath on Wednesday, May 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His cinematographer-brother, Santosh Sivan, confirmed the news.

Today, on May 9, several celebrities attended the late director's funeral to pay their last respect to him.

Celebrities attend Sangeeth Sivan's funeral

The news of Sangeeth Sivan's demise left everyone in shock. At his funeral, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan were seen at the director's last rites.

Apart from them, Zayed Khan who made his debut with Sangeeth Sivan's Chura Liya Hai Tumne was also seen arriving at the funeral. Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sham Kaushal were also present at the funeral ceremony.

Have a look at some of the celebrities attending Sangeeth Sivan's funeral:

Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Sangeeth Sivan

Sunny Deol, who worked under the creative direction of Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, shared a couple of pictures featuring him, the director, his brother Bobby Deol, and other team members.

Expressing grief, he penned, “Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can’t believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories. Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss."

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his X and shared a photo of the late director. His emotional note read, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory….”

Hansal Mehta also expressed his grief and retweeted Riteish’s tweet as he reacted to the sad news. Expressing his shock over the news, he wrote, “What??? This is terrible news.” Apart from them, several celebrities took to their social media accounts and mourned the demise of Sivan.

Meanwhile, Sangeeth Sivan was known for Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, among others.

