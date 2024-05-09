10 best Piyush Mishra movies to ‘Dil Se’ fall for the star

Today, we are talking about a method actor, an acclaimed singer, and songwriter, a playwright who has created a niche for himself in showbiz. Piyush Mishra movies are as popular as the artist himself.

While he started his journey by ruling the theatre world in the national capital, he has become one of the most sought-after Bollywood talents, over the years.

Take a look at the 10 best Piyush Mishra movies by the multi-talented actor:

1. Main Atal Hoon

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey

Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey Director: Ravi Jadhav

Ravi Jadhav IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Genre: Biopic

Biopic Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Zee5

Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama film that narrates the life and struggles of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Released on January 19, 2024, the film shows Piyush Mishra as Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, Atalji's father who was a school teacher.

2. Kanjoos Makhichoos

Cast: Piyush Mishra, Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, Raju Srivastava

Piyush Mishra, Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, Raju Srivastava Director: Vipul Mehta

Vipul Mehta IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Zee5

Last year, Piyush Mishra was seen as Ganga Prasad Pandey in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos. The movie is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Pink

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Legal thriller

Legal thriller Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Prime Video

One of the most popular Piyush Mishra films is Pink. The movie narrates how three women implicated in a crime are backed by a retired lawyer to help them clear their names. The Bollywood film won the trophy for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards and was remade in multiple Indian languages. In the movie, Mishra plays the role of Prashant Mehra, the opposing lawyer.

4. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive

Cast: Maniesh Paul, Sikander Kher, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Mia Uyeda, Piyush Mishra

Maniesh Paul, Sikander Kher, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Mia Uyeda, Piyush Mishra Director: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

4.4/10 Movie Genre: Satire Comedy

Satire Comedy Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: YouTube

Piyush Mishra is not just known for penning soul-touching lyrics and doing series and gangster roles. He was also a key character in the comedy film Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. The film takes the audience on a fun ride in which a filmmaker wants to make a film on Osama bin Laden by using his lookalike while a Taliban arms dealer wants to use him to prove Laden is alive.

5. The Shaukeens

Cast: Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Lisa Haydon

Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Lisa Haydon Director: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Zee5

As the title suggests, The Shaukeens is about three zealous men who plan a holiday to Mauritius to get away from their sad, mundane life and have some fun. They meet a woman in a foreign land and try to impress her by getting into her good books.

Advertisement

6. Gangs of Wasseypur

Cast: Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao

Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

Gangs of Wasseypur is hands down the best movie of Piyush Mishra. The two-part film is about family vengeance, coal mafias, and the world of crime that flourishes in Dhanbad. Mishra is seen as Nasir and he also narrates the movie.

7. Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Shammi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Shammi Kapoor Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Musical/ Drama

Musical/ Drama Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Zee5

The film narrates how a good-for-nothing Janardan Jakhar from Delhi ends up becoming an acclaimed rockstar, later known by his stage name Jordan. While on his way to the top, he falls in love with Heer who has a tragic ending before she can see him rule the music world. Piyush Mishra can be seen as agent Dhingra in Rockstar.

8. Gulaal

Cast: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ayesha Mohan, Jesse Randhawa, Piyush Mishra, Aditya Srivastava

Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ayesha Mohan, Jesse Randhawa, Piyush Mishra, Aditya Srivastava Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Movie Genre: Political drama

Political drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Zee5

Next up in this list of best Piyush Mishra movies is Gulaal. With a gripping story set in Rajasthan, the film follows a law student who experiences all societal evils after he is elected as the General Secretary of his college.

9. Maqbool

Cast: Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma, Masumeh Makhija

Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma, Masumeh Makhija Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Prime Video

Maqbool is an interesting take of director Vishal Bhardwaj on Shakespeare’s tragedy play Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld. While Irrfan Khan leads the pack, he is supported by Piyush Mishra as Kaka.

Advertisement

10. Dil Se

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Piyush Mishra

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Piyush Mishra Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romantic/ Thriller

Romantic/ Thriller Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Piyush Mishra as Arun Kashyap, a CBI investigation officer, delivers an impactful performance in Dil Se. The movie, set against the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam, also marks Preity Zinta’s debut. The soundtrack of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, composed by AR Rahman was also a rage, back in the day.

Advertisement

Some of the other best Piyush Mishra films are Sanju, Tamasha, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and others. He will be next seen in Indian 2 and JNU: Jahangir National University.

ALSO READ: 10 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays: Omkara to Ram-Leela