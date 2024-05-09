10 best Piyush Mishra movies to ‘Dil Se’ fall for the star
This ace actor has worked in multiple projects over the years. Hence, here are the best Piyush Mishra films that made him a household name.
Today, we are talking about a method actor, an acclaimed singer, and songwriter, a playwright who has created a niche for himself in showbiz. Piyush Mishra movies are as popular as the artist himself.
While he started his journey by ruling the theatre world in the national capital, he has become one of the most sought-after Bollywood talents, over the years.
Take a look at the 10 best Piyush Mishra movies by the multi-talented actor:
1. Main Atal Hoon
- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey
- Director: Ravi Jadhav
- IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
- Movie Genre: Biopic
- Release year: 2024
- Where to watch: Zee5
Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama film that narrates the life and struggles of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Released on January 19, 2024, the film shows Piyush Mishra as Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, Atalji's father who was a school teacher.
2. Kanjoos Makhichoos
- Cast: Piyush Mishra, Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, Raju Srivastava
- Director: Vipul Mehta
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Zee5
Last year, Piyush Mishra was seen as Ganga Prasad Pandey in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos. The movie is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo.
3. Pink
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee
- Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Legal thriller
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: Prime Video
One of the most popular Piyush Mishra films is Pink. The movie narrates how three women implicated in a crime are backed by a retired lawyer to help them clear their names. The Bollywood film won the trophy for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards and was remade in multiple Indian languages. In the movie, Mishra plays the role of Prashant Mehra, the opposing lawyer.
4. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive
- Cast: Maniesh Paul, Sikander Kher, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Mia Uyeda, Piyush Mishra
- Director: Abhishek Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 4.4/10
- Movie Genre: Satire Comedy
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: YouTube
Piyush Mishra is not just known for penning soul-touching lyrics and doing series and gangster roles. He was also a key character in the comedy film Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. The film takes the audience on a fun ride in which a filmmaker wants to make a film on Osama bin Laden by using his lookalike while a Taliban arms dealer wants to use him to prove Laden is alive.
5. The Shaukeens
- Cast: Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Lisa Haydon
- Director: Abhishek Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 4.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Zee5
As the title suggests, The Shaukeens is about three zealous men who plan a holiday to Mauritius to get away from their sad, mundane life and have some fun. They meet a woman in a foreign land and try to impress her by getting into her good books.
6. Gangs of Wasseypur
- Cast: Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Netflix
Gangs of Wasseypur is hands down the best movie of Piyush Mishra. The two-part film is about family vengeance, coal mafias, and the world of crime that flourishes in Dhanbad. Mishra is seen as Nasir and he also narrates the movie.
7. Rockstar
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Shammi Kapoor
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Musical/ Drama
- Release year: 2011
- Where to watch: Zee5
The film narrates how a good-for-nothing Janardan Jakhar from Delhi ends up becoming an acclaimed rockstar, later known by his stage name Jordan. While on his way to the top, he falls in love with Heer who has a tragic ending before she can see him rule the music world. Piyush Mishra can be seen as agent Dhingra in Rockstar.
8. Gulaal
- Cast: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ayesha Mohan, Jesse Randhawa, Piyush Mishra, Aditya Srivastava
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Movie Genre: Political drama
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Zee5
Next up in this list of best Piyush Mishra movies is Gulaal. With a gripping story set in Rajasthan, the film follows a law student who experiences all societal evils after he is elected as the General Secretary of his college.
9. Maqbool
- Cast: Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma, Masumeh Makhija
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Maqbool is an interesting take of director Vishal Bhardwaj on Shakespeare’s tragedy play Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld. While Irrfan Khan leads the pack, he is supported by Piyush Mishra as Kaka.
10. Dil Se
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Piyush Mishra
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romantic/ Thriller
- Release year: 1998
- Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
Piyush Mishra as Arun Kashyap, a CBI investigation officer, delivers an impactful performance in Dil Se. The movie, set against the backdrop of Insurgency in Assam, also marks Preity Zinta’s debut. The soundtrack of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, composed by AR Rahman was also a rage, back in the day.
Some of the other best Piyush Mishra films are Sanju, Tamasha, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and others. He will be next seen in Indian 2 and JNU: Jahangir National University.
