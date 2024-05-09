Bollywood Newswrap, May 9: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Salman Khan on Sikandar; Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-inspired outfit goes VIRAL

Like every day, today, May 9 was also filled with lots of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. In case you missed any important information, Pinkvilla is here to save you.

1. Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan's Sikandar

Pinkvilla first broke the news that Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Salman Khan have locked the female lead of Sikandar and she is none other than Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Rashmika reshared Nadiadwala Grandson’s post on social media and wrote, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25.”

2. Janhvi Kapoor wears cricket ball-inspired dress

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who will be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, made an appearance in the city for a promotional event. The actress arrived at the event donning a stunning blood-red cut-out dress featuring a distinctive cricket ball design on the strap inspired by her upcoming sports drama movie. Rajkummar, her co-star, playfully reacted to the unique dress, drawing attention from the photographers.

3. Celebrities attend Sangeeth Sivan's funeral

At the funeral of late director Sangeeth Sivan, celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and many others were arriving to pay their last respect.

4. A junction of Lokhandwala Complex is named after late actress Sridevi

According to reports, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has named one particular junction of Lokhandwala Complex as Sridevi Kapoor Chowk as a tribute to the late actress.

5. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro In Dino sets

A picture from Anurag Basu's birthday celebration, seemingly on the sets of Metro...In Dino is making rounds on social media. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen celebrating with the filmmaker.

