Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Ahmed Khan kept constant check on his health after heart attack, reveals Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in 2023 while he was shooting for his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. The news of his health crisis left all his fans and friends from the industry worried. Many of his celebrity friends from the film industry also extended their unwavering support to the actor’s family.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shreyas himself revealed how filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Ahmed Khan along with Akshay Kumar extended their unwavering support during the tough phase. Read ahead what he shared.

Shreyas Talpade recalls Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan, and Rohit Shetty's unwavering support

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas Talpade talked extensively about his personal and professional endeavors. He also shed light on the difficult phase of his life after he suffered a heart attack. Talking about Rohit Shetty and his collaborations in Golmaal, he further revealed how he and Ahmed Khan along with Akshay remained constantly in touch with his wife, Deepti Talpade.

He said, "When I was going through all of this, Rohit would keep calling Deepti and would ask her about my health and if she needs anything. These are the things that make a relationship, otherwise there is nothing. He was in touch with me every day. Him, Ahmed Khan and Akshay Kumar were regularly in touch with my wife, asking her if she needs anything. They would come and meet her and would keep calling her."

In addition to this, he further talked about his equation with Akshay Kumar as he lauded him for being a ‘great friend’. The actor stated, “Akshay bhai is a fierce competitor when it comes to his screen space. He wants to be the best. Period. But off-screen, he is an equally great friend. He will do everything that it takes to make sure that you are okay.” Recalling the tough phase, he went on to highlight his gratitude towards God for his well-being.

Shreyas is currently looking forward to the release of his next, Kartam Bhugtam that will be released on May 17, 2024.

Going ahead, he also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle co-starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Lara Dutta among others.

