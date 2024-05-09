PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthimala receive Padma Vibhushan; President Murmu presents awards

President Droupadi Murmu presented the  Padma Vibhushan Award to legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Vyjayantimala Bali. Read to know more!

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on May 09, 2024  |  09:50 PM IST |  985
Today, (May 9, 2024) the legendary actor Chiranjeevi received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award. India’s second-highest civilian award was conferred to him by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides Chiranjeevi, Veteran actor Vyjayantimala also received the prestigious award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Check out some visuals from the award ceremony here!


Credits: APH Images and ANI
Latest Articles