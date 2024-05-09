PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthimala receive Padma Vibhushan; President Murmu presents awards

Today, (May 9, 2024) the legendary actor Chiranjeevi received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award. India’s second-highest civilian award was conferred to him by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides Chiranjeevi, Veteran actor Vyjayantimala also received the prestigious award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Check out some visuals from the award ceremony here!

