THROWBACK: Aamir Khan didn't believe John Matthew Matthan could pull off a film like Sarfarosh; here's why

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre starrer 1999 film Sarfarosh is still remembered by Bollywood fans as one of the best action thrillers with a good dose of patriotism. The film was the directorial debut of John Matthew Matthan, who left a strong impression with his filmmaking style.

But interestingly, Aamir was not too sure about John's potential as a director for a film like Sarfarosh.

Aamir Khan doubted John Matthew Matthan's potential to direct a Hindi patriotic film like Sarfarosh because of his English name

Back in 1999, when talking about the film with Lehren, Aamir Khan shared how he didn't believe that John Matthew Matthan could direct a movie like Sarfarosh when he came for the narration. The superstar who played the iconic character ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in the film said he doubted the director because he was new.

His name sounded English, so he thought, "Hindi film kya banayega?" (How will he make a Hindi film?) said Aamir, adding that he had experience making ad films, but making a feature film is completely different.

However, the superstar admitted that when he heard the script, he really liked it and immediately agreed to do the film.

Interestingly, earlier, during a conversation with Indian Express, John revealed that after he watched a film with Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit, he felt that only AK could play the part of Ajay in Sarfarosh. He revealed that the producers wanted Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, but they agreed when he insisted that SRK wouldn't suit the role.

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. After that, he took a break from acting but will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

Meanwhile, Aamir is actively working as a producer. His latest production, Laapataa Ladies, was released in February this year and received critical appreciation. He is also producing Sitaare Zameen Par and Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming biggie Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

