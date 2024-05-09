Victoria Beckham just celebrated her 50th birthday last month. To celebrate the occasion, she threw a large party in London that was stuffed with celebrities who all came together to commemorate the milestone.

Of course, the large bash included Victoria’s former bandmates from the Spice Girls. All of the other four Spice Girls turned up to celebrate Victoria’s 50th birthday, making it a reunion that everyone was waiting for. There, the girls got behind the mic one more time to sing a superhit number, which Victoria’s son Cruz Beckham uploaded to his Instagram.

The Spice Girls sang Mama on Beckham’s birthday

Cruz Beckham uploaded the video of Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Mel B all singing the Spice Girls' hit song Mama together as Cruz accompanied them with an acoustic guitar. The five women huddled together in front of the mic to sing and as the performance finished, Mel B asked, "Are we in tune? I don't think we are," as the rest of the attendees broke into applause. Cruz captioned the video with, "You're welcome," as he knew that the internet was going to love it.

Even though Cruz uploaded the video on May 8th, people already knew that the Spice Girls attended Victoria’s birthday party when the birthday girl herself uploaded a video of all of them dancing along to the song Stop. The video was shot by Victoria’s husband David Beckham and she captioned it with, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife” David posted the same video on his own Instagram account with the caption, “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner.”

The Spice Girls reunion took the internet by storm

The internet of course loved this impromptu Spice Girls reunion and flooded the comment sections of both posts with their excitement. Victoria also posted a picture of the whole group on her Instagram along with some other snaps from her birthday party with the caption, “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx.” Even though the group disbanded back in 2001, the five women stayed friends throughout the years.

In 2019, the group, minus Victoria, reunited for a tour. She wanted to focus on her thriving fashion business and family and decided not to join the other four on stage. She also told Vogue Germany that it took a lot of courage for her not to go on tour with the Spice Girls, “but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.’ “

So of course, people were excited to see the five of them back together. Even David Beckham, who appeared on the May 8th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, talked about jow much he loved seeing them perform at his wife’s birthday party. “I didn't expect them to all get up on stage, but I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video,” he said. He also added that he used to be a huge Spice Girls fan, although he does not tell his wife that very often. “I tend to tell her that I fancied her ... but she was a Spice Girl, so, you know? I love that about her,” he told the host.

