Dev Joshi is widely recognized for his stint in the fantasy drama Balveer and is currently hitting the headlines for the forthcoming season of the show as it will be featured on the OTT platform, Sony Liv.

Recently, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Dev opened up about the delay in Elon Musk’s SpaceX mission.

Dev reaction to Elon Musk’s SpaceX mission

In the interview, Dev said that delays in such historic projects are unavoidable. The actor addressed the question as he will also be traveling around the moon’s orbit for six days. For the unversed, Dev has registered himself for Elon Musk’s expedition.

The actor isn’t nervous but is patiently waiting for the spaceship to take off. Elaborating on the same he said, “I think a delay is not avoidable in such things because it is about science, space travel. It takes time. I am not nervous or anxious about it. I am just waiting and continuing with my professional, academic, and social life. I am happy. I am following my dream.”

Shedding more light on the mission, the Balveer actor stated that the team is still figuring out the training and modules, while the Star Ship is not yet ready. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Elaborating further, he mentioned that he has started following a strict diet and he will join the training for his pilot license in Spain soon. Adding to this, the actor stated, “ I’ll be there for a few months to get this license.”

With this, the 23-year-old actor gave an update on the long-awaited dearMoon mission.

More about Dev Joshi

Dev Joshi is prominently known for his stint in the Gujarati industry, where he has appeared in more than 20 films. Apart from this, he is also known as Chandra Shekhar Azad in the TV show Chandrashekhar. He has played the role of Young Shaurya in the TV show Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. Currently, The actor has returned to Sony SAB to play Baalveer in the sequels, Baalveer Returns and Baalveer 3.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande's stunning tribute to Madhuri Dixit on her birthday leaves fans awestruck