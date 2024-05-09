Prince William Embarks Off to His First Overnight Trip; Source Reveals 'Positive Vibes'

Prince William has decided to finally make his first overnight trip after his beloved wife, Princess of Wales got diagnosed with cancer. Prince William had to make several arrangements in his schedule to support the cancer treatment of his wife, Kate Middleton. But it seems like Kate’s journey of fighting cancer is going pretty well as she undergoes the chemotherapy. The insiders have further revealed that the royal family despite their hardships has been bound together by their constant “positive vibes.”

On May 9, Prince William in his unexpected overnight trip paid a visit to the southwest of England to visit the site of the Duchy of Cornwall’s innovative housing project which will support the homeless people.

Prince Williams made his public appearance after his wife’s cancer diagnosis

Prince of Wales, went missing from the public attention ever since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. Williams embarked on a two-day visit to look after the progress of the Duchy of Cornwall's innovative housing project, as retrieved via PEOPLE . After being titled Duke of Cornwall, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, with an estimated worth of $1 billion. The Duchy of Cornwall estate includes vast land, farms, houses, and other assets, which support the family and social cause of Prince Williams.

The Duchy of Cornwall’s innovative housing project was announced earlier this year and promised to provide 24 homes to tackle the rising problem of homelessness. The project is a collaborative effort between the Duchy and Cornish charity St Petrocs. During his visit, Prince William is scheduled to meet with Duchy representatives to check on the updates on the project's development. He will further have a meeting with St Petrocs CEO Henry Meacock

Prince Williams remains optimistic about Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22 and has ever since been missing from the public eye. But a source close to the royal family revealed in his conversation with PEOPLE , that despite the difficult times, there is a constant sense of "positive vibes" and an "optimistic mood.” Prince Williams has always been there to support the Princess of Wales, as the source revealed, “William is staying positive for Kate and the children.”

Further talking about Williams's current condition the source shared that the Prince of Wales refuses to even imagine the worst-case scenario. “Kate is going to get better, and he is all about helping her to get there,” the source remarked. Prince William has also been grappling with emotional burden as just months back his father, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer. The source added, “Whether you’re a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer. William is digging deep."

Though there has been no official update from the royals concerning the health update of the Princess of Wales. In the meantime, Prince William tries his best to remain optimistic in these harsh times as he resumes his public duties. After wrapping his work for the Duchy of Cornwall’s innovative housing project, Williams will interact with local organizations, learning about beach safety at Fistral Beach. Then on Friday the Prince will leave for the Isles of Scilly.

