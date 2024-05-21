Taylor Swift Thanks Sweden Crowd As She Performs For The First Time Forth The the 'Most Generous, Excitable, Magical Crowds'

It was a “magical” experience for Taylor Swift in Sweden. As the Lover singer is currently having the European leg of her Eras Tour, she has wrapped her Sweden show and she could not hold back from sharing her feelings of such an amazing crowd.

Taylor Swift has started her Eras Tour's European leg in Paris, where she has revamped her setlist by cutting down several songs from her first leg and adding seven tracks from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. This European leg of her tour will be concluded in London on 20 August with 49 dates in between in Sweden, Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Taylor Swift thanks Sweden crowd

With a promise to come back once again, Taylor Swift wrapped her three record-breaking shows in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.

Sharing a few photos from her three Eras Tour performances from Sweden tour on X, Swift thanked all the fans for coming up in record-breaking numbers and showing up over the weekend. "Stockholm!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights."

Hoping to come again, she wrote, "Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden,” she added. “But it won’t be our last..."

Swift took a brief vacation from her current European tour leg to enjoy a trip to Lake Como, Italy, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, in the days before her shows in Sweden. From May 13–17, the couple traveled to the popular celebrity holiday spot for a private break that included roaming around Italy late at night and sharing kisses while riding a rainy boat ride.

Surprise songs for Sweden Swifties

Swift gave fans an unforgettable treat during her third and last performance in Stockholm when she performed her TTPD song How Did It End? live for the first time. The 14-time Grammy winner has been delighting Swifties with a few new songs since the start of her European leg.

On May 17 and May 19, respectively, she amazed Stockholm audiences with surprise mashups of I Think He Knows/Gorgeous and Message in a Bottle/How You Get the Girl/New Romantics.

Before performing So High School, a song about her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift introduced the TTPD era with But Daddy I Love Him later in the gigs.

Swift is getting ready for her upcoming tour, which will begin on May 24 and end in Lisbon, Portugal. She will next leave for Madrid, Spain, where she will perform two more shows on May 29 and 30.

