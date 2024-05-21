Isla Fisher Posts About Her Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen For The First Time

After more than two decades together, including 13 years of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Boren Cohen have decided to part ways. Yes, the couple whom fans have loved for their humor and talent, announced their divorce in late 2023.

The news surprised many fans, and Fisher has shared her feelings for the first time since the announcement. Let’s take a closer look at what Fisher said, the history of her relationship with Cohen, and what lies ahead of her.

Fisher’s heartfelt message after the divorce

Just over a month after revealing her split from Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a photo of herself with a warm smile, seated outdoors in front of a tree with a wine glass barely visible in the corner. She captioned the picture, “Thank You for all the kindness and support.”

In early April, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen jointly announced their divorce on Instagram. The couple shared a playful photo in tennis whites, and wrote, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our love and devotion for our children. And we sincerely appreciate you for respecting our privacy.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sacha Baron Cohen Files For Divorce From Wife Isla Fisher After 13 Years Of Marriage; Find DETAILS Inside

Fisher and Cohen’s beautiful journey together

Fisher 48, and Baron Cohen, 52 had been together for over two decades. They began dating in 2001, and after nine years together, they decided to tie the knot. In 2010, they got married in a private ceremony in Paris. Isla and Sacha share three beautiful children. Olive, who was born in 2007, Elula, who was born in 1010, and their youngest, Montgomery was born in 2015.

One of the sweetest aspects of their relationship was how Baron Cohen encouraged Fisher in her career. Fisher had been trying to get some dramatic roles for a long time, but she kept on facing rejections. It was her ex-husband, Baron Cohen who saw her potential in comedy and motivated her to give it a try.

Back in 2020, Fisher told PEOPLE, “Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was going up for a lot of dramatic roles and getting rejected. He said, ‘You’re one of the funniest people I know. You should be doing comedy.’” And, just like that Fisher found her calling and she kept on flourishing in the comedy genre.

Fisher and Cohen’s professional relationship

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen worked on several projects together. One notable film they worked on together was the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby. They might have had a great time working on this but there was a controversy regarding the film.

Yes, Rebel Wilson, who co-starred in the movie described it as “the worst professional experience of my career.” She mentioned that in her memoir, Rebel Rising. Wilson also labeled Baron Cohen as a “massive asshole,” which caused quite a stir. The producers denied all these claims. The couple’s divorce announcement came shortly after Wilson’s allegations made headlines.

While Isla Fisher has mostly kept her personal feelings private after the divorce announcement, she did share a professional update two weeks ago. She posted a photo of herself wearing a stylish blazer and captioned the picture as, “BTS Dogman.” Looks like she was referring to her current project.

Advertisement

However, as Fisher and Baron Cohen navigate their new paths separately, they remain dedicated to their three children.

ALSO READ: Sacha Baron Cohen-Isla Fisher Split After Bitter Arguments Over Work; Does This Have Anything To Do With Rebel Wilson?