The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Set To Welcome First Child With Husband Jordan C Brown: 'Our Little Boy Is Coming This Fall'

The Brown-Underwood baby is on its way!

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood will welcome his first child with his husband, Jordan C. Brown, via surrogate in October. The former announced the news on Instagram with a picture of a sonograph and captioned it, “Our little boy is coming this fall.”

Underwood will welcome a baby boy with his husband this fall

In an interview with Men’s Health, the couple spoke about their journey of finding the right egg donor and what they seek in the process. The Bachelor star revealed that they weren’t picky about the looks and the person’s nature was all that mattered.

“Some people want blue eyes and blond hair. We want somebody deep and cool,” Underwood said. He added that the person only needs to give them the basics, and once the baby arrives, they will show him endless love.

The couple tied the knot in May 2023 at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California. They posted a joint Instagram post with the caption "The Brown-Underwoods, May 13th 2023." The much-in-love couple also shared a beautiful video that captured special moments from their wedding.

“Peace. what a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families. thank you for the love and support,” Underwood wrote in the caption.

Underwood’s struggle with his sexuality

Who would have thought that one of the sexiest bachelors was secretly a closeted gay man? The Bachelor’s alum himself took time adjusting to and accepting the truth. He came out of the closet during an interview with Good Morning America in April 2021.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year,” he said. Adding to his confession, he shared that he was the happiest and healthiest he had ever been and believed it was time to come out publicly.

He also created a show, Coming Out Colton, to take fans through his journey and struggles with sexuality. As someone with a lot of “self-discovery” to do, he purposely did not share his relationship with his now-husband on the show.

Since coming out, Underwood and Brown have been smitten with each other and post cute pictures of each other on social media all the time.