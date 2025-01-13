SM Entertainment confirms new girl group Hearts2Hearts' debut in February 2025; drops first look and dreamy concep

SM Ent revealed their new eight-member girl group's name to be Hearts2Hearts. They are set to debut in February 2025, as revealed by the agency on January 12, during the end of SM's 30th anniversary concert, SMTOWN Live in Seoul. They also released a trailer video containing the members of the new girl group.

The video started with one of the members who already went viral for her striking facial feature similarly with aespa's Karina's pre-debut visuals. She is recognised by some fans as a 2006-born former trainee with the agency, named Jooeun. Here's the clip including Jooeun that created a buzz in social media.

SM's new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, is rumoured to consist of minors, with the youngest being 15 years old. They might have a dreamy concept just like f(x). One of the members is also speculated to be Indonesian, and if it was true, she will be the first Indonesian member in SM. The K-pop group will be the first girl group to debut under SM, 5 years after their debuting last, aespa.

The rumored names of Hearts2Hearts members are Jiwoo, Haram, Jooeun, Carmen, Sherlisa, Yuna, Ian, and Nayeon. SM also announced the revelation of their social media accounts in the 30th anniversary concert. Their debut was initially planned for late 2023, however, it got rescheduled to February 2025. The group was first hinted at in September 2022 through leaked schedules referencing an unnamed girl group.

Later, SM Ent's training unit fueled speculation by releasing silhouette photos of eight trainees. The following month, a showcase introduced potential members, accompanied by posts of unclear trainee images. Later, in April, four trainees, represented by heart emojis, participated in a workshop in Japan.

SMTOWN Live in Seoul took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul, for two days, January 11 and 12. It was a monumental concert celebrating SM's 30-year music legacy. All the former artists of the company and the former management level staff were sent invites to attend the concert, attempting at their reunion with the current artists of the company. The two-day extravaganza drew in a staggering 40,000 attendees.

