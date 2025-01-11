Ex-BigHit Music trainee performs in SMTOWN Live 2025; sparks curiosity about label change

On January 11, 2025, fans spotted JJ, a former Big Hit Music trainee performing at SM Entertainment's 50th anniversary event. The Japanese-American previously appeared in Trainee A, a pre-debut project of Big Hit in March 2021. Fans who followed the show quickly noticed JJ among the SM trainees in the 2025 SMTOWN event.

JJ performed with SMTR25, a male trainee group under SM Ent. The nine trainees performed Lucifer by popular second gen K-pop group SHINee. Seeing the performance, fans appreciated JJ's enhanced visuals, as compared to his Trainee A days.

The Trainee A members were entrusted with the role of managing multiple social media accounts. Additionally, they took their talents to the streets, performing impromptu concerts together in Los Angeles. But about a year later, on December 23, 2022, the group announced that it would be halting its social media activities. But it wasn't known what followed for the trainees– whether they even remained in the company or not.

Sometimes later, the updates on the members started coming up with them debuting in different groups or as soloists. Jihoon debuted in TWS, and Yorch in POW. Leo and Woochan debuted as soloists and Junil was reported to have joined iNKODE Entertainment. Now, the whereabouts of JJ is also known.

There were speculations of him joining SM Ent ever since he was spotted in SMTOWN with other SM trainees in February last year. However, there wasn't any official confirmation until his appearance in the 2025 SM Family concert.

Advertisement

It was JJ’s first stage performance as an trainee under a big entertainment label. Fans are happy at how far the young artist has come and hope to see him debut soon.

ALSO READ: NOT Seunghan but Trainee A's James spotted at wreath display against ex-RIIZE member? Fan claims to have found proof