Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's 7 billion KRW penthouse: Actress shares glimpse into 3 year old son's room in new post

Son Ye Jin gave a glimpse of what seems like her and Hun Bin's son's toy collection in her latest post. The actress also wished a happy weekend to her fans. The picture showed the vast collection of soft toys including Totoro, lions and much more.

On September 28, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and shared a picture of her 3-year-old son's toy collection. She gave a glimpse of her 7 billion KWR penthouse which the couple put up for sale and is estimated to have 2.2 billion KRW profit. Earlier this week too, the actress shared a peek into her her dressing room as she posed and showed off her autumn fit.

See Son Ye Jin's latest post below.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin listed their penthouse which is located in Achyeon-dong, Guri City, Gyeonggi Province for 7 billion. If the sale goes through, they are expected to make a profit of 2.2 billion KWR.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin started dating as they worked together in the super hit romance drama Crash Landing on You. They had also starred opposite each other in the 2018 film The Negotiation. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married.

The couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't revealed his face to the public. However, every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable glimpses of the little one via photos on Instagram.

Son Ye Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. Perhaps the most famous drama that Son Ye Jin has starred in is Crash Landing on You.

