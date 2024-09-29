Kim Seon Ho’s dashing visuals grab attention at Can This Love Be Translated filming in Canada with Go Yoon Jung; Watch

Kim Seon Ho, the famous actor is currently in Canada for the filming of his upcoming romantic comedy K-drama Can This Love Be Translated with Go Yoon Jung. In new developments, the actor has been spotted in Canada while filming the rom-com with Go Yoon Jung.

On September 29, 2024, a number of videos were shared by many fans from Canada as they spotted Can This Love Be Translated stars Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung shooting for their drama.

Kim Seon Ho’s dashing visuals in his character Joo Ho Jin while shooting for Can This Love Be Translated grabbed a lot of attention in one of the most clear videos shared by a fan from Canada. The actor dressed in a former shirt, blue sweater, and pants, shinned through in the video as his dashing visuals stole the spotlight.

Watch Kim Seon Ho shooting for Can This Love Be Translated here:

While another video from Canada showed Kim Seon Ho sitting at the corner of the road. Watch here:

In another video, Kim Seon Ho as Joo Ho Jin and Go Yoon Jung as Cha Moo Hee were also spotted together while crossing a road as they filmed their upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated.

Both stars were seen indulging in fun conversation as they walked exciting fans for their chemistry in the drama. While the Alchemy of Souls actress’ fashion also caught attention in the video raising expectations for Can This Love Be Translated.

Watch Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung filming Can This Love Be Translated in Canada here:

Meanwhile, Can This Love Be Translated is an upcoming romantic comedy following the story of a master multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin played by Kim Seon Ho who becomes a personal translator for a top actress Cha Moo Hee played by Go Yoon Jung. It is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

They first start off on the wrong foot as they share contrasting views on love, resulting in misunderstandings between them. However, as they spend time together, Joo Ho Jin and Cha Moo Hee come closer. The drama is penned by the legendary duo Hong Sisters who are known for their hits like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, and A Korean Odyssey among others.

