Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been become bruised and battered in intense fight against evil spirits in Dark Nuns; PHOTOS
In the latest images from their upcoming horror film, Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, and the rest of the cast appear intense and concentrated, building anticipation for the soon-to-be-released movie.
The Glory fame Song Hye Kyo and Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Been have come together for an intense supernatural movie titled Dark Nuns, directed by Kwon Hyeok Jae. On January 10, the production house released a set of scene shots and behind-the-scenes photos from the film, sparking great anticipation for the horror thriller's release.
The talented South Korean actresses play the roles of Christian nuns who fight an evil spirit to free a boy from its clutches. Song Hye Kyo stars as Sister Junia, a nun who considers saving the boy's life her duty. Jeon Yeo Been, playing Sister Michaela, does her best to assist Sister Junia in the risky mission.
Here are the behind-the-scene shots of Dark Nuns:
In the film, Sister Michaela is initially doubtful of Sister Junia’s reckless methods. However, she later replicates Sister Junia’s unwavering determination to save the boy, Hee Joon. The role of Hee Joon is played by Atypical Family's child actor Moon Woo Jin. The other characters include Lee Jin Wook and Heo Joon Ho, starring as Father Paolo and Father Andrea, respectively. Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, trusts medicine over exorcism, adding tension by clashing with the two nuns. Father Andrea, on the other hand, is ready to perform exorcisms on Hee Joon.
Dark Nuns is the second installment and the female version of Kang Dong Won’s hit 2015 film The Priests. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie has generated high expectations. It also marks the return of Song Hye Kyo to the acting scene since her last revenge drama, The Glory (2022). Jeon Yeo Been impressed audiences with her role in the crime thriller Harbin, which was released in December of last year.
Watch the teaser of their upcoming occult film, Dark Nuns, here:
Dark Nuns will release in the South Korean theaters on January 24, 2025.
