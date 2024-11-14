Song Jae Rim’s film Death Business confirmed to premiere posthumously in January 2025

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

Song Jae Rim, a beloved Korean actor, was supposed to make his highly anticipated big-screen return with three films releasing soon. However, in a devastating turn of events, the actor was met with a sudden demise that broke the hearts of many. Now, Death Business, a film he had completed working on, is gearing up for a January 2025 premiere.

According to Korean media outlets’ reports on November 13, MooAm, the production company associated with Death Business, announced that the film will premiere in mid-January 2025. It will be released posthumously, paying respect to the late actor. The independent film is based on the real-life LUNA cryptocurrency crash, which left a huge impact on the global financial market.

Song Jae Rim shot for the lead role of Yang Do Hyun in the film. He is a young entrepreneur who starts his business after acquiring funds from exploiting advantages. However, shortly after, he shuts down his business and deliberately files for bankruptcy.

Death Business (the literal title is Crash: The Man Who Lost His Business) will be divided into six parts, following the stories of a young entrepreneur from 2009 to 2023. He abuses government funds by exploiting advantages like women, youth, and disability quotas. Followed by intentional bankruptcies, his life changes after receiving a Series A investment in a cryptocurrency service.

Death Business will narrate the story in a dark comedy format. There was much excitement as this was supposed to be Song Jae Rim’s return to the big screen one year after Decoy (2023), but following his tragic death, it is now his last work in his filmography.

On November 12, the news of Song Jae Rim’s sudden passing sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry. It was revealed that his lifeless body was discovered at his own home by a friend who was supposed to have a meal with him. Police reportedly said that there were no signs of foul play.

A 2-page letter was also discovered. Although the content had not been released to the public, it indicates a possible suicide. His funeral is being held today (November 14) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul.

