‘Wanted to do many projects’: Song Jae Rim’s new agency representative speaks about working together after actor’s sudden demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of possible suicide and death.

Song Jae Rim’s sudden passing has shocked the whole K-content world. The actor was preparing for the release of his big-screen projects, so it was a shock for fans to learn about his untimely demise. Although the reason for his death is yet to be confirmed, a 2-page note has been discovered from his home, hinting at a possible suicide. Amid the tragic situation, the late actor’s manager has released a statement.

On November 13, YTN reported that Song Jae Rim decided to join a new agency established by an industry veteran, following the expiration of his contract with Saram Entertainment. The manager (referred to as A) of his new agency revealed that many people recommended signing him as he was known as an actor with a good personality.

“We signed a contract after several meetings earlier this year,” Manager A revealed. He added that they have talked a lot about promotions for his upcoming projects, “He was an actor with a lot of passion and wanted to do a lot of projects.”

The agency representative also revealed that Song Jae Rim had finished the filming for a few works and he was preparing for the releases. Mourning his untimely passing, the manager could only say, “Right now, all I can do is stay by Jae Rim’s side until he leaves our side.”

The devastating turn of events has broken the hearts of his fans and industry colleagues. Song Jae Rim suddenly passed away on November 12 at the age of just 39. His lifeless body was reportedly discovered by a friend with whom the late actor was supposed to have lunch. The funeral will be held on November 14 and his final resting place will be Seoul City Crematorium.

A 2-page letter was discovered at the scene, indicating a possible suicide. However, police initially ruled out the suspicions of foul play and the investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Song Jae Rim was set to make his big-screen comeback with three films - Death Business, I’ll Become Rich, and Salmon. He had reportedly finished filming for these projects and was preparing for premieres.

