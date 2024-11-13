Song Jae Rim Passes Away: Kim Soo Hyun, So Ji Sub, Go Kyung Pyo and more send condolence wreaths mourning actor's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and death.

Song Jae Rim’s untimely death has shocked the world. Along with his fans, his industry colleagues are also mourning the beloved actor’s passing. Kim Soo Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo, So Ji Sub, Kim Dong Wook, and more Korean actors have sent condolence wreaths, paying their respects to the late actor.

According to the latest report by Korean media outlets, many actors have paid their respects to the late actor Song Jae Rim. Among those are Kim Soo Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo, So Ji Sub, Kim Dong Wook, Han Yeseul, Kang Han Na, Kang Hoon, and Shin Ye Eun. They have sent condolence wreaths to St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Home in Yeouido Street, where his mortuary has been set up. The funeral will be held on November 14 at 12 PM KST. His final resting place will be Seoul City Crematorium.

For the unversed, Song Jae Rim, a talented Korean actor, passed away on November 12. His sudden demise at the age of just 39 has sent a shockwave through the Korean entertainment industry. It has been reported that a friend, with whom he was supposed to have a meal, found his lifeless body at his own home in Seoul.

Initially, police reportedly said that there was no foul play involved. A 2-page letter was also discovered at the scene. Although the content of this note has not been disclosed to the public, it is indicating a possible suicide. The investigation is currently ongoing and the reason for his sudden death is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Song Jae Rim was a talented actor who has starred in many popular K-dramas. He was best known for starring in We Got Married. His chemistry with Kim So Eun was the talk of the town for months. He has also starred in Our Gap Soon, The Moon Embracing the Sun, Queen Woo, I Wanna Hear Your Song, Cafe Minamdong, and more.

He was getting ready to make his big-screen comeback with three projects. He had reportedly finished filming for Death Business, I’ll Become Rich, and Salmon. All three of these films were set to premiere soon.

ALSO READ: ‘Wanted to do many projects’: Song Jae Rim’s new agency representative speaks about working together after actor’s sudden demise