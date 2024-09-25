Song Joong Ki joins friend Teo Yoo with cowboy moves for Texas Summer dance cover; Watch

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor recently joined his Arthdal Chronicles co-star and friend Teo Yoo for a new dance challenge. The actor showed off his cowboy moves as he joined Teo Yoo for a Texas Summer dance cover.

On September 25, 2024, the Love To Hate You actor Teo Yoo posted a new dance challenge on his personal Instagram with his friend Song Joong Ki.

Not long ago, Teo Yoo appeared on the show Music Adventure by Accident joining popular YouTuber Kian84 as he finally embarked on a journey to fulfill his long dream of becoming a singer. During the show, the Past Lives actor got to experience cowboy life and even participated in writing the song Texas Summer.

Song Joong Ki now joined Teo Yoo for the same Texas Summer dance challenge while showing off his cowboy dance moves. The Vincenzo actor’s boyish charms shined as he was seen having fun and laughing during the challenge.

Watch Song Joong Ki doing the Texas Summer challenge with Teo Yoo here:

Later Teo Yoo’s wife Nikki S. Lee also shared a heartwarming picture of the Arthdal Chronicles co-stars making an adorable pose while holding a phone seemingly posing for a selfie.

Teo Yoo acted as Ragaz, Song Joong Kis’ character Eun Seom’s father in the fantasy period K-drama Arthdal Chronicles. While working together the two actors formed a strong friendship which is still going well.

Song Joong Ki is one of the biggest South Korean actors who has captivated his fans and audiences with his extraordinary acting prowess.

Most recently, the actor was seen playing the lead role of a North Korean defector Loh Kiwan in the Netflix movie My Name is Loh Kiwan beside Choi Sung Eun. He also gave a memorable cameo in his former co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s record-breaking K-drama Queen of Tears reprising his role of Vincenzo.

Song Joong Ki is best known for the K-dramas Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, The Innocent Man, Reborn Rich, and the movies A Werewolf Boy, Space Sweepers, My Name is Loh Kiwan, and Hopeless. He will soon be seen in the movie Bogota: City of the Lost set to premiere at BIFF 2024.

