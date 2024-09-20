‘Happy because of you’: Song Joong Ki boasts youthful visuals while celebrating 39th birthday on My Youth set

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor turned 39 yesterday and he has shared heartwarming photos from the set of his upcoming drama My Youth where he celebrated his birthday. The Vincenzo actor thanked his fans and wrote “happy because of you” while sharing photos of his celebration on set.

On September 20, 2024, Song Joong Ki took to his personal Instagram and shared a set of photos from the set of his upcoming romance K-drama My Youth co-starring Chun Woo Hee. The actor celebrated his 39th birthday on the set while boasting his youthful visuals and shared photos of food truck sent by fans and cakes.

The Vincenzo actor further captioned the post with a heartwarming message to his fans, “I was happy because of you. Always grateful.”

See Song Joong Ki’s 39th birthday celebration on the set of My Youth here:

My Youth is an upcoming healing romance K-drama starring Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in the lead roles. It follows the story of Sunwoo Hae, a novelist and a florist who is leaving a peaceful however, he reunites after 10 years with his first love Sung Ju Yeon. They used to depend on each other years ago and supported each other in the darkest of times.

Sunwoo Hae played by Song Joong Ki used to be a promising child actor but due to his greedy family, he had to leave that life behind.

Sung Ju Yeon who only cares about succeeding deliberately ruins Sunwoo Hae’s peace but with time they both begin to heal and find their true selves while creating beautiful memories together.

Song Joong Ki is one of the top South Korean actors who has been captivating audiences through varied roles across movies and K-dramas.

Most recently he gave an iconic cameo in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s hit K-drama Queen of Tears where he reprised the role of Vincenzo, a mafia consigliere and lawyer. He also led the movie My Name is Loh Kiwan alongside Choi Sung Eun released on March 1.

He is best known for K-dramas Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Arthdal Chronicles, The Innocent Man, and Reborn Rich.

