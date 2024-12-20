'Absolutely...': G-Dragon’s side reacts to dating rumors with Han So Hee stemming from PICS on similar sofa

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has denied the ongoing dating news with actress Han So Hee. Read the full official statement inside.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Dec 20, 2024  |  11:04 AM IST |  9.7K
G-Dragon: courtesy of Galaxy Corperation, Han So Hee: courtesy of Netflix
G-Dragon: courtesy of Galaxy Corperation, Han So Hee: courtesy of Netflix

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and popular South Korean actress Han So Hee were recently embroiled in dating rumors. The news was sparked by a social media post that seemingly indicated that they had been dating. However, the K-pop star’s agency swiftly denied the rumors in an official statement without leaving anything for speculation. 

