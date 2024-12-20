'Absolutely...': G-Dragon’s side reacts to dating rumors with Han So Hee stemming from PICS on similar sofa
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has denied the ongoing dating news with actress Han So Hee. Read the full official statement inside.
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and popular South Korean actress Han So Hee were recently embroiled in dating rumors. The news was sparked by a social media post that seemingly indicated that they had been dating. However, the K-pop star’s agency swiftly denied the rumors in an official statement without leaving anything for speculation.