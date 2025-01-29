‘Sorry mom’: BTS’ J-Hope hypes up SUGA’s verse from Mic Drop at Paris Gala performance; reacts to debut on Katy Perry’s Instagram

BTS’ J-Hope made headlines with his performance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 and shared glimpses of the event on his social media. Reminiscing the day, the K-pop star gives a special shoutout to his bandmate SUGA and his iconic verse in the popular song Mic Drop. Moreover, he also made an appearance on the pop star Katy Perry’s social media.

On January 29, 2025, BTS' J-Hope took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos from the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. One of his posts was a repost from Katy Perry’s account, making his debut on the global star’s social media. In the video, J-Hope is seen with a shocked expression as fireworks erupt on stage, and he playfully reacted by adding a laughing emoji when sharing it on his Instagram story.

The K-pop idol also shared a performance clip from the event’s official YouTube channel on his Instagram story. He posted his electrifying Mic Drop stage, adding the caption "Sorry. Mom," in reference to bandmate SUGA’s iconic verse in the song. J-Hope later gave fans another glimpse into his downtime, showing himself watching his own Paris Gala performance on his home television, enjoying the moment in true superstar fashion.

Watch J-Hope's performance at Paris Gala

J-Hope also performed his two popular songs MORE and On The Street at the event. Other K-pop stars who took the stage at the gala are BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang alongside BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The Gala des Pièces Jaunes is an annual charity concert hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron to support hospitalized children and adolescents.

The k-pop star also recently made his appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2025 Menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. During the show, J-Hope’s upcoming song was played titled LV Bag featuring Don Toliver and produced by Pharrell Williams. Speculations about Travis Scott featuring in the song have been circulating on social media.

Moreover, the rapper also announced his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STREET, across North America and Asia. The concert will kick off in Seoul with three performance nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, 2025, and March 2, 2025.