Apple Martin Feels ‘Anxious’ About Growing Up in Spotlight; Reflects on Viral Debutante Ball Appearance and More

Apple Martin opened up about the downsides of being a celebrity child! The daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to Interview Magazine about growing up in the public eye and dealing with public scrutiny.

When asked about her viral appearance at the esteemed annual Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris and the online criticism that followed, Apple said she grew up with an “uneven” balance. In some instances, she was just a kid; other times, she walked out of an airport with her parents and got bombarded by the paparazzi.

Apple moved past a fellow debutant, Loppin de Montmort, as she posed for the camera. The clip went viral and people called the young star all sorts of names. Netizens thought her behavior was rude and labeled her a “mean girl.”

However, the French debutant was quick to clear the air and spoke in support of Apple, calling her the “nicest girl ever.” She claimed that the young celeb didn’t deserve an ounce of the hate she has been getting.

Besides Apple, she also hung out with Nicole Ari Parker's daughter, Sophie, and Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Sofia Ponti. “We were really happy to have a group of girls that honestly didn't care,” Montmort said at the time.

While reading Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish, the 20-year-old learned about the surveillance state and realized that she grew up with it. “I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes,” she admitted.

She revealed that she tries to do what feels right and blocks any news regarding her to the best of her ability. Apple admitted that she has been working on not caring too much about people’s opinions.

She admitted to have gotten better with her “f*ck it” attitude and invests too much energy only on things that matter. “I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out,” she added.