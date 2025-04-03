Cardi B Promises ‘Lot of Features’ in Much-Awaited Second Album Will Surprise Fans: ‘I’m Working With Artists…’

Cardi B is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album! On Monday, March 31, the Bodak Yellow rapper teased lots of features in her upcoming album during a live X Spaces conversation.

She started by revealing that the features on her new album were “really” good. The singer-rapper promised “lots of features” and continued to tease many collaborations with new and old artists.

This will be her second album after her first and only album Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018. It features some of the biggest songs from Cardi’s discography, including Bodak Yellow, Drip featuring Migos, and I Like It.

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before,” she teased. The mother of three believes that the new album will surprise the fans as it carries a different vibe than any of her previous songs.

"I just don't think what I got is out there,” the singer claimed. Although this album would mark her second big release, she has dropped several hit singles since her debut. Like: Up, WAP featuring Meghan Thee Stallion, Please Me, and Finesse with Bruno Mars and South of the Border with Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran.

Lately, the Grammy winner has been candid about her upcoming album in interviews. In March 2024, she randomly announced on social media her collection of 100 unreleased songs that would wind up on her second album, creating hype among the fans.

In one of her Instagram stories, the singer declared that she would not let her anxiety or haters get to her. "If I do a song, I’m gonna just f---ing drop it,” she said at the time. In another live X space conversation, Cardi confirmed that the album and “merch” were in motion.

